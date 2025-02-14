Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.33. 4,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
