Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Drops By 84.2%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spearmint Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 308,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,128. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
