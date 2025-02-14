Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Drops By 84.2%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spearmint Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 308,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,128. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

