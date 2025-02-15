Apparel Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, PDD, Affirm, JD.com, and Target are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of companies that design, manufacture, and/or sell clothing, footwear, and accessories. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on the stock market, with the value of these stocks influenced by factors such as consumer demand, fashion trends, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,065.68. The stock had a trading volume of 601,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,594. The company has a market capitalization of $473.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,067.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $964.53 and its 200 day moving average is $918.45.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,688,954. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $833.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.14. The company had a trading volume of 929,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $491.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.05.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $114.15. The company has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of JD traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,223,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. JD.com has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,213. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.56.

