Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 302,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 102,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Nortec Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.