Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – February 15th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that offer cloud-based storage solutions to individuals and businesses. These stocks represent ownership in companies that provide services such as data storage, backup, and synchronization through remote servers accessed over the internet, allowing users to store and access their data from anywhere at any time. Investments in cloud storage stocks are considered part of the cloud computing sector and can provide opportunities for profit and growth in line with the increasing demand for secure and scalable storage solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $119.06. 1,036,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $184.91. 431,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,239. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $186.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average is $157.38.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 467,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,826. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

