Promising Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 15th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in producing goods or services within the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, construction, transportation, and other industrial-related activities. These companies typically manufacture products, equipment, or machinery for use in various industries, and their stock performance is often influenced by factors such as economic cycles, demand for industrial goods, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,966,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. 21,261,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,381,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18.

