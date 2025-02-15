Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,210 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

