1,499 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after buying an additional 449,161 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,168,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after buying an additional 127,874 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,099,000 after buying an additional 107,849 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

