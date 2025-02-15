HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $2,560,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,898.67. This represents a 56.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

