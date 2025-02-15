Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,031,000 after purchasing an additional 866,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,736,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,220,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 753,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $206.77 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.91.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

