V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $683.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.27 and a 1-year high of $698.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $623.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

