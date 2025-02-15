V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 632 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after buying an additional 833,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in State Street by 818.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 462,201 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in State Street by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after buying an additional 442,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after buying an additional 408,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

