Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 17.1% – Still a Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 17.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.