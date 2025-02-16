5G Stocks To Consider – February 16th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, Fortinet, Monolithic Power Systems, and Onsemi are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the research, development, implementation, or production of technology related to 5G wireless networks. Investors are interested in 5G stocks as they are seen as potential beneficiaries of the growth and advancements in the 5G industry, which is poised to revolutionize communication and connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 132,026,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,689,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.23. 4,685,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.49. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.19. 2,104,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.43. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.64. 4,974,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,400. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $15.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $684.93. The stock had a trading volume of 625,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,955. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $750.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,611. Onsemi has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

See Also