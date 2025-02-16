DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $5.85. DLH shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 58,523 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

DLH Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.18.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,611.12. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 299.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in DLH by 654.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DLH by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DLH by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 103,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

