Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $96.78 and a one year high of $119.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

