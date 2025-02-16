Best Esports Stocks To Follow Now – February 16th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Dolphin Entertainment are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are investments in publicly traded companies that are involved in the electronic sports industry. These companies may be related to esports events, teams, streaming platforms, game developers, or technology providers that support the esports ecosystem. Investors can buy shares in these companies to potentially benefit from the growth and profitability of the esports market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.58. 410,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,058. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.13.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 479,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.70. 77,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,798. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a 200-day moving average of $215.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 0.91.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 301,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIP Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 240,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. NIP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 25,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

