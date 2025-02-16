Compton Financial Group LLC Has $369,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 972.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 4.8 %

PG stock opened at $162.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $381.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

