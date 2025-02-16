Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $1.34. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 120,931 shares changing hands.
Almonty Industries Trading Down 2.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
