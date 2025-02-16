UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares.
UPM-Kymmene Stock Up 3.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
About UPM-Kymmene
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
