DBGI Announces Pricing of $7.5 Million Public Offering

Austin, TX – February 13, 2025 — Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle brands, has revealed the pricing of its public offering, according to a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The public offering consists of an aggregate of 11.36 million units, with each unit containing a share of common stock and/or a pre-funded warrant to purchase common stock, along with two common stock purchase warrants. These units are priced at $0.66 per unit, resulting in an expected gross proceeds of $7.5 million. The offering is intended to cater to working capital, general corporate purposes, and debt repayment, as per the filing.

Serving as the exclusive placement agent for the offering is RBW Capital Partners LLC, via Dawson James Securities, Inc. Legal counsel for Digital Brands Group, Inc. is provided by Anthony Linder Cacomanolis PLLC, while Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is the legal representative for the Placement Agent.

The completion of the offering is anticipated on February 18, 2025, pending customary closing formalities. The offering is being carried out under the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1, initially submitted to the SEC around January 27, 2025, and officially greenlit by the SEC on February 11, 2025.

The attached press release accompanying the Form 8-K offers more in-depth insights into the specifics of the public offering, the individuals involved, and the projected timeline for the culmination of the offering.

This press release not only announces the public offering but also sheds light on the strategic approach of Digital Brands Group, Inc., emphasizing a business model rooted in digital-first principles and personalized customer engagement strategies.

Statements made in the offering press release are considered forward-looking under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements revolve around the future plans, objectives, and expectations of DBG, underlining various potential risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements.

For those interested in further information, a final prospectus related to the offering is expected to be filed with the SEC and will be accessible via the SEC’s official website. Additional details may also be obtained from RBW Capital Partners LLC at their specified location or email address.

Note: This article is a summarization of the information provided in the Form 8-K filing by Digital Brands Group, Inc. The details and statements mentioned are in alignment with the official filing as per SEC guidelines.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Digital Brands Group’s 8K filing here.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

