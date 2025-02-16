Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

