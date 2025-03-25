Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,953,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average is $207.74.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

