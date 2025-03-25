Potentia Wealth Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 137.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $191.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average is $196.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
