Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

