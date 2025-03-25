Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $394.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.88. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.50 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

