Aire Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $210.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47. The firm has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

