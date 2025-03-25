Aire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 193.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 295.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

