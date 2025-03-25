Aire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

SCHA opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

