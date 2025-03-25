Florida Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,755,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

