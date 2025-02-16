OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $24.89 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.
About OFS Credit
