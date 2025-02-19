NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $258.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $245.84 and last traded at $245.79. 3,313,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,704,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.86.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.75.
The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
