IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $213.57 and last traded at $211.75. Approximately 39,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 223,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

IES Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.52.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other IES news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $715,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,001.78. The trade was a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.32, for a total transaction of $2,053,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,831,822.12. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,359 shares of company stock worth $7,341,029. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IES by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in IES during the third quarter worth $329,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in IES during the third quarter worth $408,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

