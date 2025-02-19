WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 318,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 144,601 shares.The stock last traded at $43.05 and had previously closed at $43.07.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 256,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.