Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.49, with a volume of 14990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4395 dividend. This represents a $5.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 139,836 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 547.0% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

