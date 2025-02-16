Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,676,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PEP stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

