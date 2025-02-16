11,045 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.4% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

