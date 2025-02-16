WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in General Electric by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $208.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $117.43 and a twelve month high of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

