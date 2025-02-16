Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VCIT stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

