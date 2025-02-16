Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – February 13th

Tesla, Baidu, Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, development, or supply chain of electric vehicles and related technologies. Investors in these stocks are betting on the increasing adoption of electric vehicles globally and the growth potential of the electric vehicle market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,176,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,721,969. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.07, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.44.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.27. 7,726,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 100,436,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,896,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 17,301,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,466,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 14,204,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,897,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

