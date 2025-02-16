Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $460.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $607.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

