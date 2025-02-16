Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 298.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,917 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

