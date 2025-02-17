Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
HERXF stock remained flat at $21.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.
About Héroux-Devtek
