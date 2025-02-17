Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

HERXF stock remained flat at $21.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves civil and defence sectors of the aerospace market. It operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Spain, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.