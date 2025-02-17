HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 263.0 days.

HORIBA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF remained flat at $61.03 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.13. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

