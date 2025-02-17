Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,446,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 2,933,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,359.1 days.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ILKAF remained flat at $3.14 during midday trading on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.
About Iluka Resources
