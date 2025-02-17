Best Energy Stocks Worth Watching – February 17th

Tesla, Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Exxon Mobil, and Lockheed Martin are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are a type of investment that represents ownership in companies involved in the production, distribution, or exploration of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, or renewable energy. These stocks are typically influenced by factors such as commodity prices, supply and demand dynamics, and government policies related to the energy sector. Investors may choose to include energy stocks in their portfolio to gain exposure to the energy industry and potentially benefit from fluctuations in energy markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.84. The company had a trading volume of 68,000,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,966,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,981,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,726,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $423.15. 3,251,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $418.58 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Read More