Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $158.90 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

