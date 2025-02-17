Rational Advisors LLC Sells 5,765 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $153.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.