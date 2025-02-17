StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.83.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

