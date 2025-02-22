Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.4913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.